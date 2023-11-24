Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in News by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of News by 66.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 35.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 279,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.35.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
