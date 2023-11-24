Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

