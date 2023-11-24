Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 14,317 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,539. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.