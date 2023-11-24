Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 16,440 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 640,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

