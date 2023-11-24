Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 19,230 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, major shareholder Rithm Capital Corp. acquired 29,664,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $376,743,302.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Sculptor Capital Management stock remained flat at $12.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $797.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.61. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.48 million for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

