Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 218,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Chegg by 301.6% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 6,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,476. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

