Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,066 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,987,357. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.