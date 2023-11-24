Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,229. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.