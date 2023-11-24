Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.54.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXT

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $294.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.