Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.26.

NYSE RRC opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $6,220,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

