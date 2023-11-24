Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REAL. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.41.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$386.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.00.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

