Red Hill Minerals Limited (RHI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on December 4th

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 26th.
Red Hill Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 74.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Red Hill Minerals Company Profile
