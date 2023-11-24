Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,669,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,426,413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $284,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

QSR stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 509,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,961. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

