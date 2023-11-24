Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $26,292.33 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,882.99 or 0.99966538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00145361 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,511.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

