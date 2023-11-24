Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Position Raised by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 0.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 2,374,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 7,810,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,091,258. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.05. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

