Robert F. Dozier Acquires 7,675 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Dozier acquired 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,976 shares in the company, valued at $240,550.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Homes Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ UHG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. United Homes Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $29.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.
