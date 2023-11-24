Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Decreased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,484 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 3.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $25,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 835,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

