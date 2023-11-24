Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth about $2,048,331,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

