Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $12,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,251.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PEG opened at $64.65 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
