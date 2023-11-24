Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $12,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,251.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PEG opened at $64.65 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.