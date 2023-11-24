Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$1.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares downgraded Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$4.67.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

