Safe Price Hits $3.00 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Safe has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00007855 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00137240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023535 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000090 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,153.99 or 1.59949515 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00291013 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

