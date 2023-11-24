Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 216,903 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,903 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.44% of Nasdaq worth $108,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

