Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 832,865 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.09% of CEMEX worth $111,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CEMEX by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 290,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in CEMEX by 28.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,732,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 610,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

