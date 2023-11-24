Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 287,882 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,882 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $102,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,298,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,927,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,513,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.03 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

