Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.50% of Globant worth $113,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

GLOB stock opened at $212.90 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $215.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

