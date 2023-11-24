Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Simon Property Group worth $125,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

