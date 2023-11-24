Schroder Investment Management Group Has $107.83 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Humana worth $107,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $515.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

