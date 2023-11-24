Schroder Investment Management Group Has $118.41 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,433 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $118,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 834,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 728,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Bank of America by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 255,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 273,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 212,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

