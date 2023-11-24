Schroder Investment Management Group Has $92.95 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $92,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $669.66 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $678.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.90 and its 200-day moving average is $563.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

