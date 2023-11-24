Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,906,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 939,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $123,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of ZTO stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
