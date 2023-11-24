Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $103,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

