Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 232,006 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,006 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Corteva worth $87,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.