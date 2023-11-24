Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221,090 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $106,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,771,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 291,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,764,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 13.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

