Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179,128 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 255.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,930,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,318 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.