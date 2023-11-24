Scotiabank Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.04.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.31 and a 52-week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.6800618 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.