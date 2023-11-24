Scott H. Galit Sells 16,564 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2023

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,770,179 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,264.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

