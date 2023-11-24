Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 192,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 335,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

SA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $954.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

