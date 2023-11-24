Sei Investments Co. Buys 38,504 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $41,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OSK opened at $96.29 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

