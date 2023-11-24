Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

