Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $42,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,500. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

