Sei Investments Co. Has $37.18 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

