Sei Investments Co. Has $38.44 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.89% of Stericycle worth $38,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

