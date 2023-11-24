Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $35,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,416. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.43.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $174.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.66 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average of $172.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

