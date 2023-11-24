Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $38,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $102.82.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.