Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

