Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Graco worth $40,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $80.74 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

