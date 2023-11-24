Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Ryan Specialty worth $35,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYAN opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

