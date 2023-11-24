Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $34,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRUS opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

