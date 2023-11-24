Sei Investments Co. Sells 83,620 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,852,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,123,000 after acquiring an additional 516,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.