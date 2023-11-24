ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $59,514.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $669.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $678.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

